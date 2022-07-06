Shraddha Kapoor Sports A Bikini; Ranbir In Pink Shirt In Leaked Pics From Luv Ranjan's Set

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for their much-awaited untitled project, which is being helmed by Luv Ranjan. Several glimpses from the sets of the film have surfaced online throughout multiple shooting schedules of the film, giving fans a glimpse into the actors' looks.

The most recent pictures from the sets of the Luv Ranjan directorial saw the leading duo twinning in pink as they shot a scene at the beach.

Luv Ranjan film leaked pics of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

In the latest glimpses from the sets of the Bollywood actors' film, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted looking stunning in a bright pink bikini. She was seen walking on the beach as she looked at the camera. Her co-star, Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand donned a matching pink shirt, which he paired with yellow shorts. The pictures of the duo went viral on social media, and fans can't wait to see what they have in store for them on the big screen.

This is not the first time pictures from the sets of the Luv Ranjan have made the rounds on social media. Before this, Ranbir was seen carrying his co-star in his arms as the duo shot for a scene. Ranbir wore a shirt with a geometric print, as he carried Shraddha Kapoor in his arms. She was seen in a simple summer dress with multiple shades of blue and smiled from ear to ear.

#RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor breaking all the records of hotness & cuteness as they shoot for Luv Ranjan's upcoming film in Spain! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9h4UdDYzNR — Aarohi (@shrazaarohi) June 16, 2022

The duo has also been spotted rehearsing a dance sequence for the film, in which Ranbir wore a blue shirt and shared the dance floor with Shraddha. The Baaghi actor wore a yellow dress as she took her co-star's hand in her's and perfected the choreography. The pictures and videos from the sets of the film have piqued fans' interest and they now await more details about the project.

Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor on the set of Luv Ranjan "untitled" movie in Spain.#RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/GNABXjzHgD — JORDAN ✊🏻 (@hrudayjordan) June 9, 2022

Image: Instagram/@Ranbir_Kapoooor, @shraddhakapoor