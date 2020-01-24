Shraddha Kapoor Videos On TikTok That Make Netizens Go Gaga Over Her

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has gained a lot of popularity because of her killing dance moves in her upcoming movie. The actor will be seen in Street Dancer 3D along with actor Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. Street Dancer 3D is the third franchise of Remo D'Souza's Anybody Can Dance.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Is Every Fashionista’s Dream With Her Street Dancer 3D Promotional Outfits

Shraddha Kapoor top TikTok videos

After the 15-second video making app TikTok gained a lot of popularity many celebrities moved to TikTok and started making short videos on the app. Shraddha Kapoor too seemed to have been a fan of the app because she used to share small videos of her dancing to the tunes of her movie songs. Here are some of her bestTikTok videos that went viral.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Inspires Fans By Sharing Her Purple Wardrobe; See Pics

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shows Us How To Style Pastels With Class In THESE Pictures

Shraddha Kapoor initially shared TikTok videos of her movie songs right before her movie. Apart from movie songs, Shraddha Kapoor even makes TikTok videos on her popular movie dialogues, like the one time she shared a video of her lipsync her dialogues from the movie Baaghi.

TikTok was initially called Musical.ly and after the name changed, the actor even shared a video for it and in the caption, she wrote that her beloved app had changed its name, in a way she promoted the app. On the work front, apart from Street Dancer 3D, the actor will also be seen in the movie Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff. It is reported that the actor will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie, who's name is not yet disclosed.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her Excitement For What's Coming Up In 2020; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.