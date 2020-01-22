Shraddha Kapoor VS Sonam Kapoor: Who Slayed The Denim-on-denim Look Better?

Shraddha Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are the most renowned actors in Bollywood. Shraddha Kapoor has an upcoming movie lined up for 2020 that is Street Dancer 3D which will release on January 24, 2020. She will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan in the Remo D'Souza directorial. Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the actor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name. Both the actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are stylish in their own way. They both often inspire fans with their beautiful outfits. Let us take a look at both the actor's style file.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Embrace The Cold In Delhi For Street Dancer 3D

Denim looks of Shraddha Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is seen sporting a denim-on-denim look in this pic. She has paired her outfit with tan coloured pump shoes. In the second pic, Sonam is wearing a denim blazer with button detailing. The blazer is paired with blue coloured denim jeans. She is also wearing a white striped shirt and to add a fun element to her outfit, she put a red rose on her blazer. Take a look at her denim look.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Has Three Nicknames, And One Of Them Is Utterly Hilarious

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has worn a stunning blue knee-length denim dress. The outfit looked pretty with an asymmetrical ruffled hemline and full sleeves. The actor completed her look with silver hoops and knee-high dusted grey boots.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Production House Opening, Rangoli Chandel Responds

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor To Rekha: Celebrity-approved Blouse Styles That Will Give Your Sari An Edge

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.