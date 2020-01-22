The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shraddha Kapoor VS Sonam Kapoor: Who Slayed The Denim-on-denim Look Better?

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are stylish in their own way and both actors pulled off some stunning denim looks. Read more to know about their style.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are the most renowned actors in Bollywood. Shraddha Kapoor has an upcoming movie lined up for 2020 that is Street Dancer 3D which will release on January 24, 2020. She will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan in the Remo D'Souza directorial. Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the actor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name. Both the actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are stylish in their own way. They both often inspire fans with their beautiful outfits. Let us take a look at both the actor's style file.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Embrace The Cold In Delhi For Street Dancer 3D

Denim looks of Shraddha Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is seen sporting a denim-on-denim look in this pic. She has paired her outfit with tan coloured pump shoes. In the second pic, Sonam is wearing a  denim blazer with button detailing. The blazer is paired with blue coloured denim jeans. She is also wearing a white striped shirt and to add a fun element to her outfit, she put a red rose on her blazer. Take a look at her denim look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Has Three Nicknames, And One Of Them Is Utterly Hilarious

Shraddha Kapoor 

Shraddha Kapoor has worn a stunning blue knee-length denim dress. The outfit looked pretty with an asymmetrical ruffled hemline and full sleeves. The actor completed her look with silver hoops and knee-high dusted grey boots.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Production House Opening, Rangoli Chandel Responds

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor To Rekha: Celebrity-approved Blouse Styles That Will Give Your Sari An Edge

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA