Shraddha Kapoor Welcomes Ganpati Bappa; Hails 'Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor recently shared glimpses of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration as she welcomed Ganpati Bappa. Take a look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor


As Numerous celebrities joyfully welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their houses, even Shraddha Kapoor hailed Ganpati Bappa Morya while celebrating the festival with her family. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor posted pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family for her fans on social media to which she received greetings from them. 

Shraddha Kapoor’s Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations with family 

Shraddha Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her Ganpati celebration. In the first one, she added a picture of herself in which she can be seen donned in a vibrant orange coloured salwar suit and paired it with golden danglers while sitting next to the Ganesha idol set up at her place. She further added another picture of herself along with a picture of her entire family who gathered together to celebrate the festival. In the caption, she hailed, “Ganpati Bappa Morya” followed by a purple coloured heart emoji. She further tagged some of her family members in the caption and stated that she was missing the rest of them who weren’t present with her. 

Many fans reacted to Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram post and complimented her for how adorable she looked in a traditional avatar. Many of them wished her a happy Ganesh Chaturthi and others dropped in hearts and fire emojis to depict how lovely and fiery she looked in her photos. 

Shraddha Kapoor even posted one of her pictures recently on the Koo app and received numerous reactions from her fans. Many of the fans were delighted to see her post while others mentioned how happy they were to learn that she joined the app. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Shraddha Kapoor’s latest post on Instagram and Koo App. 

Shraddha Kapoor's heartiest birthday wishes for Asha Bhosle 

The Saaho actor recently wished the veteran singer, Asha Bhosle on her 88th birthday by sharing an unseen picture of her on Instagram. It is a lesser-known fact that the actor is closely related to the singer. Not many fans know that Shraddha Kapoor is the grandniece of Asha Bhosle and she lovingly calls the latter ‘aaji.’ 

Image: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Tags: Shraddha Kapoor, Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Mahotsav
