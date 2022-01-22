Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor recently officiated her makeup artist Shraddha Naik's wedding. The video of the same immediately went viral after the makeup artist shared it on her Instagram handle with a heartfelt caption. But, one thing that caught everyone's attention is the Half Girlfriend actor's reaction to it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor's makeup artist dropped a video in which the former could be seen officiating the wedding. Shraddha wore a beautiful lavender maxi dress with a short cape over it. In the video, the actor is seen enjoying her makeup artist's big day along with other friends. Shraddha Naik posted the video with a caption that read, "Dear Shraddie,

From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding. We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie! @shraddhakapoor @richie13in #naikgetsrich. @theweddingstory_official."

Reacting to it, the Saaho actor commented, "My shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and bridesmaid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu ✨ I love you more than words will ever be able to express." Famous makeup artist Shanmu also dropped hearts in the comment section.

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

It was recently announced that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming Luv Ranjan directorial will be released on January 26, 2023, wherein it will clash with Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter. Luv Ranjan is best known for delivering commercial hits like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series as well as the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which saw a trailblazing run at the box office. Ranbir and Shraddha have undertaken multiple schedules for their upcoming venture, one being in Delhi, while others being abroad. However, the shooting of the film was postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Apart from the aforementioned project, Shraddha will also be seen in Naagin as well as Chaalbaaz In London. Chalbaaz in London is a Bollywood comedy movie, directed by Pankaj Parashar. The film is a reboot of the romantic 1989 comedy Chaalbaaz.

Image: Instagram/@shraddha.naik