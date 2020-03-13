Shraddha Kapoor Pens Birthday Note For Mom With A Throwback Pic, Fans Call Them 'cute'

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her movie Baaghi 3. She is featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. The actor is quite active on her social media and is often seen sharing pictures of her and updating her fans with all the happenings of her life. Recently, the actor shared an adorable picture with her mother and her fans are going gaga over it.

In the picture shared by Shraddha Kapoor, she is seen having a lovely moment with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure. The ABCD actor is seen sitting on a couch in her mother's lap and looking at her with a smile while her mother is seen pulling her nose. Shraddha Kapoor, in the picture, is seen wearing a blue floral outfit while Shraddha Kapoor's mother is seen in a casual white ensemble. As part of the caption of the picture, the actor wrote ‘simply divine’ and later wished her mother a very happy birthday.

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor also celebrates her birthday in the same month that is March 3. This time, Shraddha Kapoor received one of the most memorable surprises on her birthday as Tiger Shroff went to do a flashmob outside her house with her fans.

Fan reactions on Shraddha Kapoor's picture

After Shraddha Kapoor posted the picture, fans went gaga over her and praised it widely. Some called the snap 'cute' while some went on to call Shraddha 'mirror image' of her mom.

About Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan. The film marked the return of Tiger Shroff in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh is seen essaying the role of Tiger’s brother whereas Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady of Baaghi 3. The story revolves around Ronnie, who stands up against the nation to rescue his brother. The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

