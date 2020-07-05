Shraddha Kapoor Is Better In Lead With Prabhas Or Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput?

Shraddha Kapoor has been a part of several successful films over the years. She made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and shot to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013). Having spent more than a decade in the entertainment industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with many acclaimed actors and shares great onscreen chemistry with her costars. Read to know who out of the two actors, late Sushant Singh Rajput or Prabhas, looks better with Shraddha Kapoor on-screen.

Shraddha Kapoor is better in lead with late Sushant Singh Rajput or Prabhas?

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor appeared together for the first time on the big screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore (2019). The movie also stars Varun Sharma, Prateek Babbar, and Tahir Raj Bhasin as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an unfortunate event that takes place forcing a group of middle-aged friends to take a trip down the memory lane and remember their college days where they were labelled as losers.

The movie received widespread critical acclaim and was also a commercial success. The film earned ₹57.6 crores in its opening week itself, late making it to the ₹200 crores club, reportedly earning ₹215 crores, worldwide. Chhichhore received a total of five nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards, including Best Story, Best Dialogue, Best Movie, Best Editing, and Best Director. Chhichhore was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release before his unfortunate demise on June 14, 2020.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor appeared together for the first time on the big-screen in Sujeeth’s Saaho (2019). The movie was South superstar Prabhas’s Bollywood debut. The action thriller drama also cast Jackie Shroff as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around an undercover cop who gets dragged into a battle with warring criminals who want to reach their ultimate treasure.

The movie was produced at a budget of ₹350 crores, becoming one of the most expensive Indian movies produced ever. The film received high praise from critics and was also a commercial success. It made its way to the ₹400 crores club, reportedly earning ₹433 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

