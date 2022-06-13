Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained In Bengaluru After Drugs Bust

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police following the high-profile drug bust in a 5-star hotel in the city on Sunday, June 12. Republic has received the first official confirmation of Siddhanth Kapoor's detention from Bengaluru DCP (East) who has announced that the actor's brother tested positive for drug usage along with 4 others. Siddhanth Kapoor was working as a DJ at the party, the DCP shared.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Bengaluru DCP (East) Bheemashankar S. Guled said, "Five people have been detained as they tested positive for consuming the drugs. We have secured them, and probably will be arresting them very soon. We will continue the investigation. There was a DJ playing the music, his name is Siddhanth Kapoor."

The officer further revealed that 7 tablets of MDMA and Ganja had been nabbed from the party. While Kapoor had only been detained so far, the police are expected to arrest him. "We have secured him because he also tested positive. In that place, we found 7 tablets of MDMA and Ganja. Section 22A, 22B, and 27B of the NDPS Act have been slapped. Right now he is under detention, we will follow Supreme Court guidelines and will be producing him before the magistrate. Out of 5 people, none of them are politically involved," said DCP (East) Bheemashankar S. Guled.

The Bengaluru police busted the overnight high-profile drug party in a 5-star hotel on Sunday night. During the raid, the police recovered narcotics and detained several people. Republic has learned that blood samples of at least 35 people were checked for drug usage, out of which, 5 tested positive.