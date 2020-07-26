Shraddha Kapoor Starrers 'Half Girlfriend' & Others That Explored Campus Romances

Shraddha Kapoor, last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, started her acting career with Leena Yadav's Teen Patti (2010). Shraddha Kapoor, who completed a decade in the film industry in 2020, has managed to carve a niche for herself with her boisterous characters in movies like Baaghi series, Half Girlfriend, among others. Here are a few films of Shraddha Kapoor that explored campus romance in its narrative.

Shraddha Kapoor's movies that explored campus romance in its narrative

Luv Ka The End (2011)

The movie, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Taaha Shah Badusha in the lead, narrates the tale of a college student who falls in love with a wrong guy. The movie directed by Bumpy also features actors like Errol Peter Marks, Meherzan Mazda, and Rahul Pardasany in prominent roles. The Shraddha Kapoor starrer was produced by Aditya Chopra under his production banner. The movie that explored campus romance through its narrative was a box office debacle.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor To Reunite With 'Half Girlfriend' Maker Mohit Suri For 'Malang' Sequel?

Half Girlfriend (2017)

The movie, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the lead, narrates the tale of a young and vibrant girl who captivates the heart of her fellow student with her humility and her grasp over the English language. The Mohit Suri directorial was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The Shraddha Kapoor starrer received mixed response upon release. However, the film managed to rake in the moolah at the box office.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Movies For Die-hard Romantic Lovers Out There; 2 States To Half Girlfriend

Chhichhore (2019)

The Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer was based on director Nitesh Tiwari's engineering college experience. The movie had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, and Tushar Pandey in prominent roles. The movie opened to positive reviews and reportedly collected Rs 147 crores nationwide at the box office.

Also Read | As Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of 'Half Girlfriend', Know Fun Trivia About The Film

What's next for Shraddha Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is reported to work with Ranbir Kapoor in a forthcoming movie. The film is directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan. The untitled Luv Ranjan-directorial will mark Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration. The forthcoming movie is reportedly in the pre-production and will go on floors soon after the coronavirus scare subsides.

Also Read | When Sushant Singh Rajput Reacted To Being 'replaced' In 'Befikre' After 'Half Girlfriend'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.