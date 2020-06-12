Shraddha Kapoor Has Her Fingers Crossed As Accused In Himachal Cow Incident Is Denied Bail

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has been very vocal about environmental issues and animal rights. Taking to Instagram, the actor appreciated the decision of not granting bail to the accused in the Himalaya Cow case. Amid lockdown, horrible cases of animal cruelty like the Kerala incident, Himalaya Cow story have come into light.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen praising how strict actions have been taken in the Himachal Cow case. As per reports, a man was accused of keeping a bait bomb in the jaw of a pregnant cow in Bilaspur. The accused have been taken into judicial custody and the bail application applied by the accused was denied by the magistrate court.

Shraddha Kapoor’s post about the Himalaya cow case

Taking to Instagram, Shardhha Kapoor extended her support to the decision taken by officials.

Himalaya Cow case

After the recent incident, where a pregnant elephant died in Kerala, another video of such heinous incident circulated on social media. A pregnant cow injured in a similar way has triggered nation-wide outrage. The video that surfaced online sees the cow being brutally injured as blood oozed out of her mouth. The cow was reportedly fed explosives which had ruptured her jaw.

Shradhha Kapoor’s take on the Kerala incident:

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has come forward to raise her voice against animal brutality. Her other Instagram stories feature stray dogs who are starving and do not have shelter. Previously, she expressed her rage when the Kerala incident took place. She shared a post which features a graphic of elephant eating pineapple.

The post explained how cracker stuffed pineapple was fed to a pregnant elephant by unidentified persons. The crackers exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. The elephant walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. Look at the post shared by Shraddha Kapoor here:

