Shraddha Kapoor's LFW 2020 Show Stopper Outfit Is A Real Steal; Find Out Why

Shraddha Kapoor is making the headlines either for her bold avatar in Dus Bahane 2.0 song from Baaghi 3 or her promotional movie appearances. She was recently seen as a show stopper for Pankaj and Nidhi for their couture pieces. The starlet strutted down the ramp with grace wearing a tube body fit top with ribbon fringe. The actor's ribbon attire is definitely a must-have outfit for many.

Her outfit is a steal, as it is simple but with intricate geometric designs. According to Lakme Fashion Week’s official Twitter, the outfit is engineered from yarns and fabrics. It is a part of Pankaj and Nidhi’s ArtFluence collection. Shraddha Kapoor’s outfit stood out as it was made entirely out of woven ribbons.

The iridescent shine that the outfit gave simply amplified the actor's look. She paired the look with simple black trousers and a half tied and wrapped around pony. Shraddha Kapoor donned simple, glam make-up.

Shraddha Kapoor strutted with confidence at the LFW:

On the professional front

Shraddha Kapoor's several media appearances are due to her next release Baaghi 3. She will be seen in the lead role opposite Tiger Shroff. The filmmakers released a steaming song Dus Bahane 2.0 from the film recently. Furthermore, the movie will hit the theatres soon. The trailer was released on February 6, 2020, and was loved by many fans.

