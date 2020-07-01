Last Updated:

List Of Awards And Nominations That Shraddha Kapoor Has Won So Far

Shraddha Kapoor's has a list of many awards and nominations to her name. Here we have curated a list of the appreciations bestowed on the actor-

Written By
Chitra Jain
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor. Some of her popular and adored movies are Ek Villian, Half Girlfriend, Baaghi, Haider, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Stree, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, and Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor, in her last releases, Baaghi 3 and Street Dancers 3D has made fans love her acting and dancing skills. She has always kept the audience entertained with her commendable work. Below we have listed Shraddha Kapoor’s awards, accolades, and nominations that the Saaho star has won over the years-

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Workout Song That You Can Listen To While Burning Calories

Shraddha Kapoor’s awards and nominations achieved throughout her career-

YEAR

AWARD NAME

AWARD TITLE

WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED)

2012

Stardust Awards, India

Best Actress

Luv Ka the End (2011)

2013

BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India

(Film Award)

Most Romantic Pair of the Year

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Shared with:

Aditya Roy Kapoor

2014

Lions Gold Awards 

(Film Award)

Best Actress

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

2014

Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards

(Special Awards)

Jodi of the Year

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Shared with:

Aditya Roy Kapoor

2014

Screen Awards, IN

Jodi No. 1

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Shared with:

Aditya Roy Kapoor

2019

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, India

Favourite Actress - Movie

Chhichhore (2019)

Also read | This Fan-made Video Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur Will Melt Your Heart; Watch

Nominations of Shraddha Kapoor's work-

YEAR

AWARD NAME

AWARD TITLE

NOMINATION (WORK APPRECIATED)

2014

Awards of the International Indian Film Academy

(Popular Award)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

2014

Filmfare Awards

Best Actress

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

2014

Screen Awards, IN

Best Actress

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

2014

Zee Cine Awards

(Popular Award)

Best Actress

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

2014

Zee Cine Awards

(Popular Award)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein! (2013)

2015

Bollywood Hungama Surfers' Choice Music Awards, IN

Best Playback Singer - Female

Ek Villain (2014)

Song: "Galliyan"

2016

Awards of the International Indian Film Academy

(Popular Award)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

 

Best Actress in a Leading Role
Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015)

 

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Pictures That Show Her Love For Animals; Check Out

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie is Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik. This comedy-horror film again stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Stree 2 is a sequel to Stree, which was released in the year 2018. Also, there are reports that Shraddha will be featured with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next. The film will reportedly be an action thriller.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Workout Song That You Can Listen To While Burning Calorie

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all