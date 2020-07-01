List Of Awards And Nominations That Shraddha Kapoor Has Won So Far

Shraddha Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor. Some of her popular and adored movies are Ek Villian, Half Girlfriend, Baaghi, Haider, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Stree, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, and Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor, in her last releases, Baaghi 3 and Street Dancers 3D has made fans love her acting and dancing skills. She has always kept the audience entertained with her commendable work. Below we have listed Shraddha Kapoor’s awards, accolades, and nominations that the Saaho star has won over the years-

Shraddha Kapoor’s awards and nominations achieved throughout her career-

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED) 2012 Stardust Awards, India Best Actress Luv Ka the End (2011) 2013 BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India (Film Award) Most Romantic Pair of the Year Aashiqui 2 (2013) Shared with: Aditya Roy Kapoor 2014 Lions Gold Awards (Film Award) Best Actress Aashiqui 2 (2013) 2014 Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards (Special Awards) Jodi of the Year Aashiqui 2 (2013) Shared with: Aditya Roy Kapoor 2014 Screen Awards, IN Jodi No. 1 Aashiqui 2 (2013) Shared with: Aditya Roy Kapoor 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, India Favourite Actress - Movie Chhichhore (2019)

Nominations of Shraddha Kapoor's work-

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE NOMINATION (WORK APPRECIATED) 2014 Awards of the International Indian Film Academy (Popular Award) Best Actress in a Leading Role Aashiqui 2 (2013) 2014 Filmfare Awards Best Actress Aashiqui 2 (2013) 2014 Screen Awards, IN Best Actress Aashiqui 2 (2013) 2014 Zee Cine Awards (Popular Award) Best Actress Aashiqui 2 (2013) 2014 Zee Cine Awards (Popular Award) Best Actress in a Supporting Role Gori Tere Pyaar Mein! (2013) 2015 Bollywood Hungama Surfers' Choice Music Awards, IN Best Playback Singer - Female Ek Villain (2014) Song: "Galliyan" 2016 Awards of the International Indian Film Academy (Popular Award) Best Actress in a Leading Role Best Actress in a Leading Role

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie is Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik. This comedy-horror film again stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Stree 2 is a sequel to Stree, which was released in the year 2018. Also, there are reports that Shraddha will be featured with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next. The film will reportedly be an action thriller.

