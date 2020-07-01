List Of Awards And Nominations That Shraddha Kapoor Has Won So Far

Quick links:
Shraddha Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor. Some of her popular and adored movies are Ek Villian, Half Girlfriend, Baaghi, Haider, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Stree, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, and Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor, in her last releases, Baaghi 3 and Street Dancers 3D has made fans love her acting and dancing skills. She has always kept the audience entertained with her commendable work. Below we have listed Shraddha Kapoor’s awards, accolades, and nominations that the Saaho star has won over the years-
|
YEAR
|
AWARD NAME
|
AWARD TITLE
|
WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED)
|
2012
|
Stardust Awards, India
|
Best Actress
|
Luv Ka the End (2011)
|
2013
|
BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India
(Film Award)
|
Most Romantic Pair of the Year
|
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
Shared with:
Aditya Roy Kapoor
|
2014
|
Lions Gold Awards
(Film Award)
|
Best Actress
|
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
|
2014
|
Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards
(Special Awards)
|
Jodi of the Year
|
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
Shared with:
Aditya Roy Kapoor
|
2014
|
Screen Awards, IN
|
Jodi No. 1
|
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
Shared with:
Aditya Roy Kapoor
|
2019
|
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, India
|
Favourite Actress - Movie
|
Chhichhore (2019)
|
YEAR
|
AWARD NAME
|
AWARD TITLE
|
NOMINATION (WORK APPRECIATED)
|
2014
|
Awards of the International Indian Film Academy
(Popular Award)
|
Best Actress in a Leading Role
|
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
|
2014
|
Filmfare Awards
|
Best Actress
|
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
|
2014
|
Screen Awards, IN
|
Best Actress
|
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
|
2014
|
Zee Cine Awards
(Popular Award)
|
Best Actress
|
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
|
2014
|
Zee Cine Awards
(Popular Award)
|
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
|
Gori Tere Pyaar Mein! (2013)
|
2015
|
Bollywood Hungama Surfers' Choice Music Awards, IN
|
Best Playback Singer - Female
|
Ek Villain (2014)
Song: "Galliyan"
|
2016
|
Awards of the International Indian Film Academy
(Popular Award)
|
Best Actress in a Leading Role
|
Best Actress in a Leading Role
On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie is Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik. This comedy-horror film again stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Stree 2 is a sequel to Stree, which was released in the year 2018. Also, there are reports that Shraddha will be featured with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next. The film will reportedly be an action thriller.
