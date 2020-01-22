Shraddha Kapoor’s Love For Print Is Visible From Her Recent Outfit; See Pics

The year 2019 was an incredible year for Shraddha Kapoor as she delivered two big hits. Both Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Saaho opposite Prabhas did fairly well at the box office and her performance in both was also appreciated. Now, Shraddha is all set to mark 2020 with many big releases waiting. Kapoor is going to have a wonderful start of the year with Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan releasing on January 24 and Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff reportedly releasing on March 6.

Apart from her impeccable acting performance, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for her unique sense of style and fashion. Recently, the Ek Villian actor sported a printed outfit that proves her love for printed clothes. Here is what she wore during the recent promotion of Street Dancer 3D.

Shraddha Kapoor's recent promotion outfit

Shraddha Kapoor looks cute and stylish in this quirky printed attire. The printed outfit consists of a cropped hoodie with indistinct prints. The full-sleeves cropped hoodie is designed with a rustic orange and white colour. She wore high-waist utility pants with the same designs and colours, it had a long chain ending at the top till the waist. The actor looks even more beautiful with black shades and open wavy hair.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and other casts embrace the cold weather in Delhi for Street Dancer 3D

Other pictures of Shraddha Kapoor from the promotion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor reveals she has three different nicknames, and one of them is utterly hilarious that you need to know

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor 'can't wait' for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan after incredible trailer launch

Also Read | Don't have money, will give it back: Shraddha Kapoor to paps as Varun Dhawan buys her gift

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.