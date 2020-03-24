The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor Uses Rustic Old Filter While 'being Home', See Pics

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor loves using filters on her pictures. The actress shared many pictures while she stayed in during the times of distress in the country.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram is proof of her favourite ways and means. The Stree actor is known amongst her fans for her fun and quirky tastes. However, off lately Shraddha Kapoor has developed a taste for rustic, old, vintage filters. She has been using the same filter for several of her posts from home.

Shraddha Kapoor’s love for rustic old filters

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of her good read these days. She is currently reading the book The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy. For the picture, Shraddha Kapoor used a rustic old filter which makes the click look something from the 80s.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor shared a snap of her food. She is eating vegetarian food which looks delicious. Once again Shraddha Kapoor used the same filter. Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Being home 🏡✨💜 #Veggie.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor shared a scenic view from her house, overlooking Juhu beach. The actress looks like she is fallen for the palm and coconut trees surrounding the beach. This picture as well witnessed a comeback from the filter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor shared an aesthetic picture from her vanity. Shraddha Kapoor owns a wooden toothbrush which is eco-friendly and suggests fans to do so. This picture as well has the same filter as the ones before.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

More pictures from Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram with the same filter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 

 

