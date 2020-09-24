Shraddha Kapoor's Manager Jinal Tracked; Confronted On 'I'm Sending CBD Oil' Chat With NCB

As the NCB's crackdown on the alleged Bollywood drug nexus gets bigger, Republic Media Network has stung a celebrity manager who is linked to one of the key stars summoned by the agency. Republic tracked Shraddha Kapoor's manager Jinal Jhaveri who has featured in drug chats between Shraddha and the alleged 'kingpin' Jaya Saha. Shraddha has already been summoned by the central anti-drug agency for questioning on Saturday, after Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh on Friday. Sources inform that Jinal could be also be summoned very soon.

'I am sending across CBD oil with Jinal today'

The NCB is in possession of a chat between Shraddha Kapoor and Jaya Saha, where the latter tells Shraddha, "Hello, I am sending across the CBD oil with Jinal today," to which Shraddha replies, "Hey! Thank You" Jinal who is associated with KWAN has been a part of Shraddha's team for over two years. Also, in one of the photos accessed by Republic, Amit, who has been mentioned in an alleged drug chat of Karishma Prakash with Deepika Padukone.

When questioned on her alleged links, Jinal evaded the questions and refused to answer them. Jinal opened the door, though there was a grill between her and Republic's reporters. When confronted with questions, she quickly shut the door.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is also under the scanner of the anti-drug agency as the NCB has summoned Executive Producer & director Kshitij Ravi Prasad who is employed by the production house. He has been asked to join the probe by 11 am on Friday. According to sources, Kshitiz is in Delhi now and his house was also searched. His summons are to take place on the same day as Deepika Padukone is to be questioned by the agency. Deepika is said to arrive in Mumbai at 2:30 pm after taking a chartered flight from Goa.

NCB busts Rakul Preet's 'no summons' claim

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday debunked actor Rakul Preet Singh's claims revealing that due summons had been issued to the actor digitally as well. This comes shortly after Rakul's team claimed that she had not received the "alleged summons" in either Mumbai or Hyderabad so far. According to the sources, the actor has acknowledged the summons and will be joining the probe on Friday - on the same day as Deepika and Kshitij. Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi are at the NCB at the time of writing.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present. The video in question had been shared by Karan Johar and had taken place at his house. The NCB has transferred the complaint to Mumbai and is verifying the video.

