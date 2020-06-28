Shraddha Kapoor Trivia: FAQs By Fans And Other Interesting Details About The Actor

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Hindi film industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Having given many blockbuster movies, Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Here are some of the most commonly asked FAQs regarding the actor. Read ahead to know more about the actor-

Shraddha Kapoor trivia - Frequently asked questions by fans

Name- Shraddha Kapoor

Religion- Hindu

Birthday- March 3, 1987

Zodiac Sign- Pisces

Eye Colour- Brown

Height- 5 ft. 6 inch

Weight- 54 kgs

Father’s Name- Shakti Kapoor

Mother’s Name- Shivangi Kapoor

Brother’s Name- Siddhanth Kapoor

Aunt’s Name- Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure

Greataunt’s Name- Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar

First School- Jamnabai Narsee School

Second School- American School of Bombay

Classmates- Athiya Shetty and Tiger Shroff

College- Boston University

Degree- Major in Psychology

First Movie- Teen Patti (2010)

Favourite Song- Khoya Khoya Chand and Tum Hi Ho

Favourite Book- Shantaram

Favourite Drink- Tea

Favourite Bollywood movie - Andaz Apna Apna

Favourite Hollywood movies- Godfather series, Central Station, and Shawshank Redemption

First Song as a Singer- Galliyan from Ek Villian (2014)

First Movie as a Dancer- Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015) by Remo D’Souza

Languages- Hindi, English, and Russian

Hobby- Gardening, Scuba Diving (she is a trained scuba diver)

On the work front

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, that released in the second month of 2020. The movie reportedly earned ₹92 crores but could not enter the ₹100 crores club due to the global pandemic. Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly been signed for a Luv Ranjan movie that is slated to release in 2021. However, the name of the movie and the release date have not been officially announced yet.

