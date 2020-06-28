Shraddha Kapoor Trivia: FAQs By Fans And Other Interesting Details About The Actor

Quick links:
Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Hindi film industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.
Having given many blockbuster movies, Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Here are some of the most commonly asked FAQs regarding the actor. Read ahead to know more about the actor-
On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, that released in the second month of 2020. The movie reportedly earned ₹92 crores but could not enter the ₹100 crores club due to the global pandemic. Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly been signed for a Luv Ranjan movie that is slated to release in 2021. However, the name of the movie and the release date have not been officially announced yet.
