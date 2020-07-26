These Pictures Of Shraddha Kapoor Prove Her Love For Mirror Selfies; See Here

Shraddha Kapoor, last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, has a massive fan following on social media. An avid social media user, Shraddha Kapoor often treats her fans with behind the scene pictures and videos of her forthcoming movies, her stunning fashion ensembles, and her cute selfies with her pet. However, her love for mirror selfies is unparallel. Hence why there is an array of mirror selfies on Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram. Here are a few Shraddha Kapoor's photos that prove her love for mirror selfies.

Shraddha Kapoor's photos that prove her love for mirror selfies

Shraddha Kapoor, who recently hit 50 million followers on Instagram, celebrated the feat with her fans. She penned an emotional note, thanking all her admirers and well-wishers. "I'm here because of you. I wish you all lots and lots of love right back along with peace and happiness," (sic) exclaimed Shraddha Kapoor in her post.

Check out the post:

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. The movie, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who embarks on a journey to find his kidnapped brother. The Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer was removed from the theatres days after its release due to the pandemic. However, the film recently premiered on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is reported to work with Ranbir Kapoor in a forthcoming movie. The film is directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan. The untitled Luv Ranjan-directorial will mark Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration. The forthcoming movie is reportedly in the pre-production and will go on floors soon after the coronavirus scare subsides.

