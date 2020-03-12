The Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Chose To Do The Cult Film 'Rock On 2'

Shraddha Kapoor has done many films, however, one of her iconic films is Rock On 2. Shraddha Kapoor has acted as well as voiced some songs in the musical drama. The 33-year-old actress has donned the rock chic avatar in many sequences of the film. She was also part fo some brilliant dance performances in Rock on 2. However, why did Shraddha Kapoor actually do the film?

Shraddha Kapoor had revealed in an interview that the film gave her an opportunity to essay her passion for singing. According to reports in several publications, Shraddha Kapoor even took professional singing training for the film which was her driving force to do the film. She had already voiced a ballad song, Galliyan for her film alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Ek Villain. She got another singing gig with Do Jahaan for film Haider. Shraddha Kapoor’s passion could have been moulded into professional-quality with Rock On 2, as she trained specifically in rock music. Other than this she had already given voice to Bezuban Phir Se for her dance flick ABCD 2. Since Rock On 2 Shraddha Kapoor has landed several singing projects, out of which Sab Tera a ballad song from Baaghi was an audience favourite one.

Watch the trailer for Rock On 2

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 which minted consistent numbers at the Box Office. However, the film was criticized for poor writing by many film reviewers. Furthermore, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next. She is reportedly cast for Chanda Mama Door Ke, a Snajya Pooran Singh directorial.

A still of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in her last film Baaghi 3

