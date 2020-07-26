Shraddha Kapoor's Songs That Perfectly Describe Feeling Of A Heart-break

Shraddha Kapoor is a talented actor and singer who is known for her films like, Stree, ABCD 2, Haider, Aashiqui 2, Chhichhore, among others. Her movies like Ek Villian, Chhichhore, and Baaghi garner melodious as well as some heartbreak songs that were raved by fans. Below we list down a few Shraddha Kapoor’s songs with lyrics that perfectly capture heart-break.

List of Shraddha Kapoor’s sad songs

Galliyan

A beautiful song from the film Ek Villian starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. Galliyan is a melodious and soulful track that is voiced by Ankit Tiwari. Directed by Mohit Suri, the lyrics of this song are penned by Manoj Muntashir. Under the label of T-Series, this track is one of the popular ones from the list of Shraddha Kapoor’s songs.

Khariyat

This heart-break and soulful track from the film, ‘Chhichhore’ stars Shraddha Kapoor and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This music video song is a melody that will surely soothe your soul. This song will make you rewind the memories of your college and your first love. Khairiyat, this song was sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics of this beautiful song from the film Chhichhore.

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi is a heart-break romantic number sung by Shraddha Kapoor and Mithoon. The song, ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi’ is among the popular songs and also most loved Shraddha Kapoor's sad songs by the fans. From the film Half Girlfriend, this song is composed by Mithoon. The lyricist of this heart-break song are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Agar Tu Hota

Agar Tu Hota song from Bollywood movie Baaghi directed by Sabbir Khan is presented under the T-series banner. The song Agar Tu Hota is sung & composed by Ankit Tiwari very beautifully. The lyrics of the song Agar Tu Hota were penned by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. This romantic sad song is one of the best songs from the jukebox of Baaghi.

Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai

This is a sad song from the film Chhichhore which stars the lead actors and shows their bonding with their son. The song in the film, Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai, is about the couple reminiscing memories of their son who tried to commit suicide because of the result pressure. The song, Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai was sung by the artist, K.K., and the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has music by Pritam.

