Shravan Rathod Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19, In Critical Condition

Music composer Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Sharvan fame, has been admitted to Raheja Hospital at Mahim in Mumbai after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days ago. According to Bollywood Hungama, since he has co-morbidities, his condition is serious. According to reports, Shravan's doctors have told his sons, music directors Sanjeev-Darshan, that his condition has not worsened since his admission, but that it is still serious.

About Nadeem-Shravan

Nadeem Akhtar Saifi and Shravan Kumar Rathod are an Indian music director duo known as Nadeem–Shravan. Their work in Bollywood has received widespread critical acclaim. From the 1990s to the early 2000s, they were the most influential Bollywood music directors. The bansuri, sitar, and shehnai are among their most important instruments.

Nadeem Shravan's career began in the 1970s with the hit Bhojpuri film Dangal, whose songs went on to become major hits. Aashiqui (1990) was their breakthrough soundtrack album, selling 20 million units in India and becoming the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack album of all time. Many of the other best-selling Bollywood soundtrack albums of the 1990s were also produced by Nadeem–Shravan. Their success aided in the formation of the music label T-Series.

In their film Dangal, veteran singer Mohammed Rafi sang for them, as did Kishore Kumar in Ilaaka. Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle sang on a couple of the duo's songs. Nadeem–Shravan composed soundtracks for many Hindi films, including Aashiqui, Saajan, Sadak, Deewana, Phool Aur Kaante, Jeet, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Rang, Dilwale, Raja, Barsaat, Agni Sakshi, Pardes, Sirf Tum, Raja Hindustani, Dhadkan, Hum Ho Gaye Aapke, Kasoor, Raaz, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Andaaz, Tumsa Nahi Dekha, Dil Ka Rishta, and Bewafaa, among others. According to reports, on the demand of their fans, Nadeem Shravan will return in 2021-2022 with a huge blockbuster hit with Kumar Sanu.

