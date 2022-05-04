Shreya Dhanwanthary Completes Shooting For Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Adbhut'

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary has concluded filming for her upcoming supernatural thriller Adbhut and says working on the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led movie was a 'humbling creative process'. Directed by Sabbir Khan of Heropanti fame, the film also stars Diana Penty and Rohan Mehra.

The Scam 1992 star said filming for Adbhut, which went on floors last year, was an "exciting" and "enriching" experience as it allowed her to explore herself as an artist.

"It has been an exciting, enriching and humbling creative process that has allowed me to explore a completely different side of me. Working with the immensely talented Sabbir Khan and my wonderful co-stars Nawaz, Rohan and Diana has been amazing. Plus, we have Binod Pradhan and Promod Pradhan who are legends.

"Working with the whole supremely brilliant team has been extremely fun and an overwhelming experience. The film wrapped but the memories I have of this project will always occupy a special place in my heart. 'Adbhut' will always be one of my most special projects," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

Scheduled to be released in 2022, Adbhut is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films.

Dhanwanthary will also be seen in filmmaker R Balki's psychological thriller Chup, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt. The actor has also been preparing for season two of her Amazon show Mumbai Diaries, which is expected to begin filming soon.

Image: Instagram/@shreyadhan13, PTI