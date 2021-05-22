Shreya Ghoshal And Husband Shiladitya Blessed With A Baby Boy; 'emotion Never Felt Before'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya became parents as they welcomed their first child-- a baby boy on Saturday. The popular singer announced the news on Instagram and said that the couple along with the family is overjoyed.

Taking to Instagram, Ghoshal made an announcement and thanked her fans for the blessings. Sharing the post she wrote: "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. Shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."

On March 4, Shreya Ghoshal surprised her fans by announcing the news of her first pregnancy on social media. The 36-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture showing off her baby bump, as she announced the thrilling news.

She wrote in her post, "Baby Shreyaditya is on its way! Shiladitya and I are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

Shreya Ghoshal's marriage to Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and her career

Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade. Shreya Ghoshal has sung several popular songs, including "Ghar More Pardesiya" from the 2019 film "Kalank", title track of 2018''s "Dhadak", "Deewani Mastani" from "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Bairi Piya" from "Devdas", which marked her debut in 2002.

