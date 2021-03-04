Shreya Ghoshal Announces Pregnancy, Celebrities Pour In Love For The Singer

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya are expecting their first child. Shreya was all smiles as she shared the news along with a picture of her, where she flaunted her baby bump. The comments under the post are full of love and best wishes for the couple and baby #Shreyaditya, including wishes from Shakti Mohan to Sophie Choudry; take a look at the announcement and wishes.

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy, celebs pour in love and best wishes

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya shared a picture announcing to the world that they are expecting a baby. In the picture, Shreya is seen standing cradling her belly, and she is visibly happy. In a heartfelt note, she shared that the soon to be parents are thrilled about the arrival of baby #Shreyaditya.

Shreya penned, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives” alongside the picture. The post has been flooding with love ever since the songstress shared it on her profile and has received over 776k likes, which are increasing by the minute. The comments have a charade of love for Shreya, Shiladitya as well as the baby that is to arrive, with over 11.4k of which quite a lot are by people from the industry. Take a look at the screenshots of the comments section below.

Shiladitya also shared the same post on his Instagram handle, adding another note of his own. He wrote, “Cannot wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal”. Shiladitya post also has people wishing their best for the couple and sending congratulatory messages.

Shreya and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay have been married for over 6 years now. The two had dated for over 10 years, before they got married on February 5, 2021. They were childhood friends and tied the knot in a traditional Bengali ceremony.

