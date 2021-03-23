Shreya Ghoshal Dedicates Her New Song 'Chal Wahan Chalein' To Her Family

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Twitter to express her excitement about the release of her new song Chal Wahan Chalein from the movie Saina. The singer shared a teaser of the song and thanked her family members with a lovely tweet on Twitter. She also thanked the composer and the music directors of the song for giving her the opportunity to sing the song.

Shreya Ghoshal dedicates Chal Wahan Chalein to her family

Shreya Ghoshal took to Twitter to share the teaser of her new song Chal Wahan Chalein from the movie Saina. The singer also added a tweet and said that it is a wonderful day as her mother's birthday is today and her new song also got released today. In the tweet, she wrote, "What a day for the song to release! It’s mom’s birthday. #ChalWahinChalein is out now. I dedicate this to my Ma, Baba,Bhai for everything they hv done for me to make me what I’m today.@AmaalMallik you hv poured your soul in this phenomenal composition @manojmuntashir pure magic!" Take a look at her tweet below.

Fans showered immense love on Shreya Ghoshal's post. Several users praised her singing while several others praised the song and thanked her for singing such a beautiful song. Several users also said that nobody except Shreya Ghoshal could have sung the song. Check out some of the reactions below.

Chal Wahan Chalein is a part of the music album of the movie, Saina. Saina revolves around the life of Saina Nehwal and the hardships she has faced to become one of the best badminton players in the world. Parineeti Chopra is playing the role of Saina in the movie. The film will release on March 26, 2021.

Shreya Ghoshal on the work front

Shreya Ghoshal has received four National Film Awards for her contribution to Indian Cinema. She debuted with Devdas in the year 2002 and has a two-decade-long career in Bollywood now. She recently sung the song called Hanujaa which was composed by Tony Kakkar for the movie Tuesdays and Fridays. She is currently working on two songs for an upcoming Bollywood movie called Desi Magic.

Image Credits: Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram

