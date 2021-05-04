Shreya Ghoshal Pays Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors, Says 'India Salutes You'

A number of film and music personalities have taken to social media to spread awareness about the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in the country. Singer Shreya Ghoshal has been among the most active voices in this list and has recently shared a heartfelt message in the wake of the health crisis that this pandemic has created in India. She penned a long message in her Instagram story about how the doctors and other medical staff have been facing difficulty due to this situation and expressed gratitude towards them.

Shreya Ghoshal’s message for COVID Warriors

While most of what Shreya Ghoshal shared on social media is related to her work and music, she has shared a few words of kindness for everyone who works in a medical staff all over the country. She began by giving her “heartfelt prayers” for all the doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and other members of the medical staff who are dealing with this crisis. She said that she “can’t imagine” their plight, having “no sleep, no break” and risking their own lives while trying to treat the patients.

The singer ended her message by saying that, “God has made his presence felt through you all” and “India salutes you”. A few days ago, she had also shared an awareness message about COVID-19 in her Instagram post. She began her message with a prayer to “give us the strength” to bear the tragedies and havoc caused by this pandemic. She then requested everyone to refrain from coming in contact with people unless it is “unavoidable”. She further asked everyone to only wear N-95 masks if possible.

India has seen a massive surge in active COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks, which has been termed as the ‘Second Wave’ of this pandemic. The country has officially crossed 20 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic and several states in the country have announced lockdowns for the citizens. As of May 3, the country recorded 3,57,229 cases of this virus. However, the current situation has also brought a silver lining, as a total of 3,20,289 patients also recovered on that day.

