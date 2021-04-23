Shreya Ghoshal Prays For Strength Amid COVID-19, Says 'one Mistake Can Cost Your Life'

With the country grappling through the second COVID wave, popular playback singer and mom-to-be Shreya Ghoshal took to her social media handle to spread hope amidst the gloom. Seeking strength from the almighty, she prayed for all to be able to cope with the current situation.

Shreya Ghoshal prays for strength to cope

Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "God please give us the strength to cope with the tragedies that is surrounding us. I urge everyone to ensure you meet people only if unavoidable. Wear masks properly (very important) and if possible the proper N95 masks. One mistake can cost your life. #CoronaSecondWave." The singer reminded everyone that the situation is serious and not to take the virus lightly. She also encouraged her fans to practise social distancing and to always wear a mask when stepping out of the house.

Netizens react to Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram post

Fans of the singer appreciated her post and raised their concerns about the same in the comments. They also asked the singer to take care of herself and stay safe. Many fans dropped in heart emojis to share their love for the Pinga singer who is concerned for the people's safety. Take a look.

A look into Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram account

Shreya Ghoshal's pregnancy announcement

The songstress had announced that she is pregnant in the month of March. Sharing a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump, Shreya shared the good news with her fans by writing that she and her husband Shiladitya are thrilled with the news and are prepared for the new chapter of their lives.

Shreya Ghoshal's baby shower pictures

On April 11, the singer treated her fans with a series of pictures from her surprise online baby shower that was thrown by her friends. She shared that her friends cooked amazing dishes and sent them to her as they couldn't meet due to the current situation and shared that she feels lucky to have this amazing set of friends.

Shreya Ghoshal's latest song

Other than prepping herself for motherhood, Shreya recently collaborated with Tony Kakkar for a romantic number Oh Sanam. The new song released earlier this month on April 9 and has crossed over 15 million views on YouTube.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram)

