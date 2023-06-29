Shreya Ghoshal Retweets Then Deletes Fan Post That Said 'I For Real Hate The Second...'

Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice to the first song Tum Kya Mile from the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Before the song was released, the makers faced netizens' fury over not mentioning Ghoshal’s name in the teaser. Ghoshal, while sharing the social media appreciation she received for the song, also reshared a fan post that claimed that the singer had ‘second priority treatment’ by the makers.

Singer retweets then deletes fan post

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song Tum Kya Mile was released on June 28. However, the teaser of the song was released a day before, on June 27. Fans of Shreya Ghoshal were upset when the makers gave her name a miss in the teaser, while mentioning Arijit Singh, Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Ghoshal maintained her silence while the internet raised issues with her name not being mentioned. However, a tweet reshared by the singer garnered the attention of social media users. The tweet, seemingly written by a fan, mentioned how the Bahara singer is being given ‘second priority treatment’ despite singing ‘the most beautiful part of the song’. Ghoshal initially retweeted the post but deleted it thereafter.

Shreya Ghoshal, Arjit Singh bring Alia-Ranveer romance to life

Tum Kya Mile has struck a chord with listeners. The melody is quite catchy, while the music video depicts a romantic winter wonderland. The video depicts Alia and Ranveer in the most quintessential Bollywood fashion. The song, released yesterday, has received positive reviews so far.

(Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from Tum Kya Mile video song. | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a family drama scheduled to release on July 29. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, among others, in a star-studded emsemble cast. The film will mark Alia and Ranveer’s reunion on the big screen after the 2019 film Gully Boy.