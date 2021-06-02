Shreya Ghoshal Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name, Says 'he Has Filled Our Hearts With Love'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently welcomed her first baby with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. She took to her Instagram account to share a picture where she is holding her baby boy and the couple can't stop looking at him. In the caption, she revealed the name of her son and also the overwhelming feeling that both of them are feeling.

Shreya Ghoshal reveals her baby's name

While sharing the picture, the singer revealed that they have named their baby - Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya. She further wrote, "He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love, only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love It is still feeling like a dream @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life". Shreya's celebrity friends congratulated her and the fans poured in their love for the new baby and the couple in the comments section. Check it out.

Earlier, the singer took to her Instagram account to share the news on May 22. In the post, she mentioned that she has welcomed the baby boy and that she is happy to share the news. Along with it, she added that it is an emotion that she has never felt before. She wrote, "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy." Check it out.

On the other hand, Shreya Ghoshal's husband shared a picture of her in March, where he mentioned that he can't wait for the baby to arrive. In the picture, the singer can be seen touching her baby belly while standing on a well-lit balcony. In the caption, he wrote, "Cannot wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal". Check it out.

