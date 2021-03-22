Shreya Ghoshal Shares Teaser Of Song 'Chal Wahin Chalein' From 'Saina' | Watch

Parineeti Chopra is all set to bring the life of Saina Nehwal, in the form of a movie on the big-screen. The actor is set to play the lead role in the biopic, which is titled Saina and is arriving in theatres this Friday, March 26, 2021. The makers have kept the fans eager with constant updates about the movie, and the song Chal Wahin Chalein is set to release on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, as shared by Shreya Ghoshal in a post. Find out more details about the track and movie as you scroll down.

Shreya Ghoshal announces the release of Chal Wahin Chalein song from Saina

Ghoshal took to her Instagram account on Monday, March 22, 2021, to share the teaser of the song Chal Wahin Chalein song from the Saina Nehwal biopic. The teaser of the song features the moment when the famous badminton player shows her mother her jersey, as she enters the national level of the game and her mother is elated as she hugs her. The clip also had the song's chorus playing in the background and ended with the text “Chal Wahin Chalein Out Tomorrow” appearing on the screen.

With the song’s teaser, Shreya wrote in the caption, “Family is the anchor that helps the ship of your life sail through all the stormy phases. #ChalWahinChalein teaser out now. Song out tomorrow. Stay tuned!” and tagged the cast and crew of the movie. The post has received a total of over 166k views so far, and close to 41k likes which are rapidly increasing. The comments are full of love and eager reactions by the singer’s fans, take a look at some of them here.

Ghoshal had first announced the song on her feed in an earlier post on March 22, 2021, with a motion poster. It featured Parineeti Chopra and Meghna Malik, who play the roles of Saina and Saina’s mother Usha Rani Nehwal, respectively. The singer wrote with it, “A song very close to my heart is releasing tomorrow.. Thank you @amaal_mallik @manojmuntashir @meghdeep_bose for this masterpiece Witness a mother's love with #ChalWahinChalein”.

