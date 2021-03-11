Shreya Ghoshal's Birthday: See Unseen Bengali Bridal Pics Of 'Deewani Mastaani' Singer

Indian playback singer, songwriter, composer, and music producer, Shreya Ghoshal is known for her work in the Indian music industry. The singer started her music career by winning ZeeTV's reality singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 16. She has won four National Awards and seven Filmfare awards. The singer tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on February 5, 2015, after dating for almost 10 years. On Shreya Ghoshal's birthday, here are her unseen bridal pictures that she shared on their fifth wedding anniversary.

Shreya Ghoshal's bridal pictures

Singer, Shreya Ghoshal who celebrates her birthday on March 12, took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen pictures of her as a Bengali bride on her fifth wedding anniversary about a year ago. The Deewani Mastani singer was dressed in a red coloured bridal outfit with golden jewellery and red and white bangles. The singer completed her Bengali bridal look with a white crown that she wore over her head. Followed by the first photo, the singer also posted two more consecutive pictures. In the second one, she was seen flaunting her earring while the third picture was a complete look of the singer.

Fans who are always drooling over Shreya Ghoshal's photos could not remain calm this time either. The singer received thousands of likes and comments for her bridal photo. Within a few hours, Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram was filled with compliments. While a fan wrote 'beautiful Indian bridal attire' several others complimented the singer with 'lovely' and 'beautiful' comments.

Latest Shreya Ghoshal's photos

Shreya Ghoshal recently took to her Instagram to share the news of her and her husband expecting their first child with her 21.6 million followers. The new mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump in a blue printed dress standing on a balcony. In the caption of the post, the singer sought blessings and love from her followers for preparing for a new chapter of life.

The picture garnered over one million likes and thousands of comments. Apart from her fans, the singer also received wishes from several celebrities. From YouTuber Prajakta Koli to Dancer Shakti Mohan, various celebrities commented on the singer's post.

Promo Image Source: Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.