Shreyas Talpade Highlights Pravin Tambe's Struggle In 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' Trailer; Watch

Actor Shreyas Talpade who started his acting career with sports drama, Iqbal, eight years ago, is all set to return to the field again with yet another drama. The actor is all set to step into the shoes of cricketer Pravin Tambe in Kaun Pravin Tambe?. After the makers had announced the release date of the film, they surprised fans by dropping the intriguing trailer that showed the cricketer’s struggler to play for the country.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kiran Yadnyopavit. The film will run digitally from 1 April 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie will also feature Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film will showcase the inspiring journey of the cricketer who despite facing many hardships in life and career never thought about giving up on his passion for the sport. Even after achieving a certain age that makes it difficult for player selection, the sportsperson kept ongoing.

Shreyas Talpade drops 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' trailer

The video begins with Shreyas’s visuals from a sports field where he is seen playing cricket with his friends. Later, his dream to play in the Ranji Trophy gets highlighted against his family’s wishes who would like to see him settled in life. The actor fights against all the odds and does not give up on achieving his goal of becoming a great player.

Tambe’s parents in the trailer arrange for an interview for his son and later get him married to a girl thinking that he would become a family man and would give up on his craze for sports. But, a staunch follower of the game, Tambe fulfils his parent's wishes, yet thrives to play the sport, and later his age surpasses the limit for entry.

With just dreams in his eyes and an untiring tenacity to prove his love for the sport, the leg spinner at 41 started playing for Rajasthan Royals. Shreyas who felt completely honoured to be a part of the film, penned a special note while sharing the note. “Bas ek aur over karte karte duniya ki sabse badi league tak pahunch gaye! Wah Pravin Tambe, kya story hai aapki! It's never too late to start, they say ..बस ज़ज्बा होना चाहिए. हम ले के आ रहे हैं, Cricket के सबसे experienced debutante की…अनकही कहानी!#KaunPravinTambe? (sic)".

"Started out my career as Iqbal and 18 years later I am back on the field as Pravin Tambe. This one is extra special because of this man's journey, his struggles, his wins. You loved me as Iqbal, I hope you love me as Pravin Tambe too. I hope I can live up to your story @tambepravin. Presenting to you our labor of love #KaunPravinTambe…Check out the trailer for the most inspiring cricket story ever told. #KaunPravinTambe (sic)”, he added.

(Image: @ShreyasTalpade27/Instagram)