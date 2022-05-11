Actor Shreyas Talpade is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Kaun Pravin Tambe? The Golmaal Returns star returned to the field 17 years post his acclaimed film, Iqbal, where he played a deaf and mute cricketer. The biopic is all about Shreyas Talpade's character, based on former cricketer Pravin Tambe – who is passionate about cricket but is pressured by his family to get married and take up a job.

Opening up about playing cricket after 17 years in Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Shreyas Talpade said that this was his chance to prove that he can also act perfectly in a serious drama genre.

'I wanted to prove myself in the serious drama genre': Shreyas Talpade on playing Pravin Tambe

During an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Shreyas Talpade said that Iqbal was a fictional story and Kaun Pravin Tambe? is a true story. Opening up on the differences between the two films, he said, "At that time I was very new to the Hindi film industry set up and now after 17 years, there is a lot of experience. I did Pravin Tambe, this was a bigger responsibility. Of course, I wanted to prove myself in the serious drama genre because people started feeling that I could only do comedy. They forget the fact that I started my career with the serious drama, Iqbal."

Pravin Tambe opens up about the challenges he faced playing cricketer after 17 years

Shreyas asserted, "Kaun Pravin Tambe? was a very big responsibility as he was going to stay there for life." Talking about the challenges to come back to the field after 17 years, Talpade said that he used to play cricket before Iqbal and post that film, he was playing seasonal cricket. He said, "To get back in the skin of the cricketer, it takes its own tone."

Detailing the training sessions he took for Kaun Pravin Tambe?, the Housefull 2 actor mentioned, "We started our training three months before commencing shooting. It was a slow process to build the stamina and flexibility as the kind of flexibility that Pravin Tambe has today is phenomenal. We started with stamina building, then we worked on flexibility and then warm-ups, and stretching during the practice session. Not only this, but I also did bowling practice and all the things that are required for portraying a leg spinner."

More on Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Kaun Pravin Tambe? starring Shreyas Talpade as the IPL sensation released on April 1, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar and was helmed by Jayprad Desai. The film was hailed by cricket lovers and was screened for the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. The film stars Anjali Patil as his wife and also features Ashish Vidyarthi and Parambrata Chatterjee.