Actor Shreyas Talpade, who has been a part of director Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise, was in awe of his skill of helming projects. The actor, who recently went to watch Sooryavanshi in theatres with his Majhi Tujhi Reshimgat team, took to Instagram and shared pictures from his delightful time.

The actor penned a lengthy note while praising the director for understanding his audience and catering to their needs on the big screen. Shreyas also wrote that ‘while the making of it is so international, the soul of the film is completely Hindustani’. Towards the end of the note, the actor thanked the director for keeping the ‘masala entertainers’ alive and making it bigger and better each day with his films. “SOORYAVANSHI. What a film...what a filmmaker! @itsrohitshetty you truly are the best for a reason. Not only do you love your audience but you understand them, care for them and you always want to give them the best. While the making of it is so international, the soul of the film is completely Hindustani”, he wrote.

Shreyas Talpade watches Sooryavanshi in theatres, pens note for Rohit Shetty

Adding to it, the actor who played the role of Lakshman in Golmaal Again wrote, “Our entire team of #MajhiTujhiReshimgath more than loved the film. We have all grown up watching masala entertainers. Thank you for keeping them alive for us and making them even bigger and better! Congrats to the entire team once again @akshaykumar @katrinakaif @karanjohar @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @gulshangrover @apnabhidu. Thank you @abhishekjawkar & @prarthana.behere for all your help with @redbulbgroup preview theatre. It’s an awesome place & made the experience memorable for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi has garnered much love and appreciation from the people all across, and is inching towards the ₹100 crore club after four days at the box office. The Akshay Kumar starrer enjoyed an excellent weekend at the ticket windows and now has held up well on its first weekday. As a result, a figure close to ₹15 crores came in on Monday. Sooryavanshi, as per a report on Box Office India, has earned ₹14 crores on Monday taking into consideration the early estimates. The figures take the total past ₹90 crores in just four days. As per the trade estimate, the film is likely to finish its week at around ₹120 crores.

IMAGE: Instagram/ShreyasTalpade/RohitShetty/AkshayKumar: