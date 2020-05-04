Shreyas Talpade's Latest Insta Post Worries Fans, Actor Reveals Reason For Bandaged Eye

Amid the lockdown, most celebrities are still staying in touch with their fans via social media. This includes Bollywood star, Shreyas Talpade, who constantly keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. However, Shreyas Talpade's latest photo was more worrisome than entertaining. The actor shared a photo of himself with a huge bandage over his eye. Concerned fans flooded the comments section with questions and asked Shreyas Talpade if he was feeling fine.

Shreyas Talpade shared the above selfie just a few days ago. In the image, the actor had one of his eyes completely covered with a huge bandage. In the caption for the picture, Shreyas Talpade joked about his eye patch like bandage and wrote that he was a "Pirate of The Quarantine".

Further, Shreyas Talpade jokingly stated that he was not wearing his mask at the wrong place. He then asked his fans to guess what might have happened. At the end of his caption, Shreyas Talpade also thanked Dr Sonal Lakdawala, the doctor who conducted his eye surgery.

Several followers asked him what happened and wished his a quick recovery. A few fans also playfully joked about his sudden eye patch. Here are some of the comments on Shreyas Talpade's latest photo.

Later, Shreyas Talpade took to his Instagram story to reveal the cause of his injury. The actor shared a photo of himself wearing sunglasses and wrote that he was actually suffering from a cornea abrasion. Which is why he had to get it patched up during quarantine. Further, he also stated that he was feeling much better now after his eye surgery.

Today, also happens to be Shreyas Talpade's daughter's birthday. However, she received an amazing cake from Ginni Chatrath, Kapil Sharma's wife. Shreyas Talpade shared a photo of this birthday cake and posted a heartfelt thankyou note for his friends.

