Shreyas Talpade Reviews 'Dil Dhadakne Do', Praises Shefali & Ranveer Singh's Act

Golmaal 2 actor Shreyas Talpade took to his Twitter account earlier on Wednesday and showered director Zoya Akhtar with praises as he watched the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic in India. He gave a sweet and honest review of the film and revealed that actors Shefali Shah and Ranveer Singh, who played the role of a mother and son respectively, 'took the cake'. Shreyas thanked the makers for the film which brought out the understanding of the characters through the performances of the actors.

Have a look:

Watched #DilDhadakneDo yet again. I have always been a huge fan of yours #ZoyaAkhtar...The story and actors have made this one a perfect watch! @tigerbabyindia @excelmovies (1/2) — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) April 22, 2020

But the 2 characters that took the cake were @ShefaliShah_ & @RanveerOfficial. You guys were just mind-blowing. I have seen you guys perform various roles with ease but the UNDERSTANDING which you have of the characters you portray is very rare in actors! Ty for this one👍🏻 (2/2) — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) April 22, 2020

Om Shanti Om actor Shreyas Talpade shared his bit in an effort to raise awareness about the current global coronavirus crisis in the form of an interesting home video. The actor and his friends, none of whom are a part of the film industry, came up with their own ideas and thoughts and recorded a hilarious story about a bag of money and made the 5-minute video titled Sir Paisa Wapas Corona.

Have a look:

Impact of coronavirus in India

As on April 22, the total number of active cases in the country is 15474 with 640 casualties so far. 3869 people have been cured of the deadly infection after receiving prompt medical attention.

