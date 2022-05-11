During an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network, Shreyas Talpade opened up on how regional cinema is getting bigger 'than never before'.

After the record-breaking success of pan-India films like RRR, Pushpa: The Rise and KGF-Chapter 2, it has been proved that regional cinema is able to garner a wider range of audiences than any other. These films from other regions are setting the screens ablaze by winning over audiences pan India.

Now, one of the biggest names in regional cinema, Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his comic timing and has tickled the funny bone of movie lovers a number of times, has opened up about the rise of regional cinema and how it is giving a tough challenge to the Bollywood industry.

'Regional cinema is getting bigger than never before': Shreyas Talpade

He said, "The major blockbusters are released in Telugu and Kannada industry. Getting bigger means getting the type of fame that it already deserved and I'm glad that people's perception is all toward the film and not on it's language, if you have a good film then do it and dub it in various languages and do a pan-India release and even Marathi industry is also looking forward to doing a Pan India release."

Opening up about the opportunities that regional cinema is offering, Shreyas Talpade stated, "I don't think that there is a threat to any industry because the other industry is doing well. There are certain films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2 that are doing well but also there is a great opening, there is also a great opportunity for Hindi films to do well down South. Earlier, we used to have a Hindi-based audience but now we can dub them in their languages because you know that there will be an audience."

Shreyas Talpade opens up on dubbing for Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise

The Golmaal fame also donned the hat of a dubbing artist in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The Kaun Pravin Tambe? actor stated that he did several trials for the same to match whatever voice will suit Pushpa.

Shreyas said, "It's very important that the actor you are dubbing for has to be satisfied and I wanted to be perfect and Allu Arjun liked it after which I started dubbing. While dubbing, I visualized myself on screen as if I'm doing the role and that is how I dubbed the whole film."

On the professional front, Shreyas Talpade was last seen in Kaun Pravin Tambe? The biopic is all about Shreyas Talpade's character, based on former cricketer Pravin Tambe – who is passionate about cricket but is pressured by his family to get married and take up a job. The film was hailed by cricket lovers and was screened for the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, where Pravin Tambe is working as a coach.

Image: PR