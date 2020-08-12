Shreyas Talpade Shares Throwback Video Of 'mesmerizing Moment' On Janmashtami; Watch

Marathi actor Shreyas Talpade has been reminiscing pre-COVID-19 days when festivals were freely celebrated. The actor shared a video from Janamashtami celebrations, where fans can see him breaking the ‘Dahi Handi’. Read on:

Shreyas Talpade shares Janamashtami 2019 video

Back in August 2008, actor Shreyas Talpade celebrated the Dahi Handi festival with a Mandal, where he climbed on top of a group and broke the ‘handi’. The actor took to his official social media handle on August 12, 2020, and shared the video as this year no Janamastami celebrations are taking place on the streets. Talpade captioned this video saying that is was one of the most memorable moments for him to date. In the video, fans can also see Sai Tamhankar, another Marathi actor.

Talpade captioned the video saying, “Krishna Kanhaiya Lal Ki Jay! Feeling at the top of the world, quite literally...I was on the 5th thar (level). A big thank you @Awhadspeaks ji & @SushantAShelar for this mesmerising moment way back in 2008. This was huge and memorable. #Janmashtami #Janamashtami2020”. In the video, Talpade appears very energetic, as he climbs 5 ‘thars’ and successfully breaks the Dahi Handi. Here is the video post by the actor:

Krishna Kanhaiya Lal Ki Jay!Feeling at the top of the world, quite literally...I was on the 5th thar (level)😎

A big thank you @Awhadspeaks ji & @SushantAShelar for this mesmerising moment way back in 2008. This was huge and memorable 🕺 #Janmashtami #Janamashtami2020 pic.twitter.com/pGTeujXI7N — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) August 11, 2020

Not only Sai Tamhankar, but Sushant Shelar is also seen in the video. Fans can see him motivating Talpade to break the handi in this video. Politician Jitendra Awhad is also present in the video and he is seen hosting the Janamastami 2008 event. At the end of the video, Shreyas Talpade and Sushant Shelar can be seen together dancing.

Talpade is known for films like Iqbal, Golmaal franchise, Poster Boys, Om Shanti Om, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal, Apna Sapna Money Money, and others. The actor tied the knot back in 2004 with Deepti Talpade, an established film producer, who mostly works in the Marathi film industry. She has produced Talpade’s 2015 superhero flick Baji. It also features Amruta Khanvilkar and Jitendra Joshi in the lead roles.

