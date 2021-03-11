Shreyas Talpade Unveils The Poster Of 'Luv You Shankar' On Mahashivratri 2021

Shreyas Talpade is all geared up for his upcoming film titled Luv You Shankar, directed by Rajiv S Ruia. Luv You Shankar also stars Tanishaa Mukerji, child artist Mann Gandhi, Abhimanyu Singh and Sanjay Mishra among others. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film.

Luv You Shankar first look poster

Shreyas took to Instagram and shared the poster of his upcoming film. The poster features Shreyas along with child actor Mann Gandhi. It also has an animated version of Lord Shiva against a backdrop of the holy city of Banaras. Sharing the poster, Shreyas wrote, “à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ ke Shubh avsar par le ke aa rahe hain hum sabke dulare Bum Bhole. Shot in the holy city of Banaras, on the ever auspicious MahaShivratri, here’s presenting the poster of #LuvYouShankar. The story of an 8-year-old boy and Lord Shiva.” Fans and followers were quick to pour in congratulatory messages on the post. Take a look at Shreyas Talpade and Tanishaa Mukerji's movie poster below.

More about the movie Luv You Shankar

The film revolves around an 8-year-old boy who takes a spiritual journey with his parents. He does so to discover details about his past life. It is themed on reincarnation.

According to Bollywood Hungama, director Ruia said that Luv You Shankar has been made with a lot of heart. It is going to be his first release after the lockdown. He said, “So, I am very excited about that. We have a stellar cast on board.” He admitted that he always wanted to make a film on reincarnation. They extensively shot the film in parts of Banaras. He said that Luv You Shankar was the second film to be shot in the city after the lockdown. “We are happy with the way the film has turned out and we cannot wait to share it with the audience,” Ruia concluded.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Shreyas Talpade said that the film is special to him and is based on reincarnation. He stated that all age groups would like the film. He added, “More importantly it's been a while where a film that caters to kids has released and I am sure not only them but all age groups will have a blast."

