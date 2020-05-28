Shreyas Talpade Wishes To Bring Back Theatre Plays To The Screen With His Next 'Typecaste'

Actor Shreyas Talpade started his acting journey with theatre. He recently spoke to a news publishing house about his popular teleplay, Typecaste and revealed that it is will be released online and on Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV Spotlight. Read more to know what Shreyas Talpade said.

Shreyas Talpade on his Typecaste

Shreyas Talpade spoke to a news house and confirmed that his teleplay will be aired on Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV Spotlight. He also mentioned that he is proud to bring his 2017 play online and also spoke about the importance of theatre in his life. Shreyas personally loves the format of a teleplay and that's the reason why he did Typecaste. He feels that teleplay is a great experiment where the actors can easily break the proverbial 'fourth wall'. He says that it almost was like shooting for a film in an enclosed studio. It was quite challenging, but Shreyas thinks these formats need to be explored a lot more. He’s glad that Typecaste is being watched on so many platforms and being appreciated.

More about Typecaste

Typecaste is an adaptation of a popular Marathi play known as Pahije Jatiche. The play was created by the well-renowned writer, Vijay Tendulkar. It is set in the 1970s when the caste system was prevalent. It perfectly shows how the context of the play is related in present-day India as effectively. Shreyas plays the role of Mahipat Babruvahan who manages to become the first person from his caste and village to complete his MA. Mahipat follows his dreams of becoming a professor in a selected faculty. The play was directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and it starred popular faces of the industry including Sourabh Chauhan, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar and Rajiv Ranjan.

About Shreyas Talpade

On the professional end, Shreyas Talpade is prepping for his upcoming addition to the Golmaal franchise, Golmaal 5. He will play the character of Laxman Prasad in the film. The movie is being directed by Rohit Shetty and it stars popular faces of the industry including Ajay Devgn, Kunal Khemu, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor. The previous part of the film had managed to get a lot of positive reactions from the fans. It is slated to hit the theatres on January 14, 2021, but there might be some delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

