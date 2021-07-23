Shriya Pilgaonkar Believes 'Art Has Power To Make Change, Need To Use It To Shake Things'

Helmed by Abhinav Singh, Sita and Antarvasna featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shivani Tanksale, are receiving praise at the global film festivals. The two short films were officially selected for Festival De Cannes Short Film Corner 2021, and the International Film Festival of South Asia- Toronto. Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Sita's lead star Shriya Pilgaonkar spoke about the short film and the power of art these days. She highlighted that art has the power to "make a change".

In an interview with the website, Shriya Pilgaonkar talked about her latest short film that depicts the subject of casteism, religion, and female foeticide. She says that the story of her short film Sita is written beautifully. About ow she bagged the film, Shriya said that the script came to her coincidentally while she was reading The Forest of Enchantments, which is basically Ramayana from Sita's perspective. Pilgaonkar stated that she felt it was transcendental and that she loves short films as a storytelling medium.

The actor further said that she was "thrilled" to learn that the short film has made it to the Cannes Film Festival and received a good response from the audience globally. She continued that her dream is to be part of a film or attend a screening at the Cannes Festival. In the past, Beechum House by Gurinder Chadha was premiered at the reputed film festival but Shriya says she could not attend it. And this time too, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the cast and crew members could not travel to attend the screening of her latest short film. The 32-year-old actor further said she feels honoured and hopes that Sita gets a good platform for the Indian audience to watch.

Speaking about the power of art, the Ekulti Ek actor said that today one needs to use art to "shake things up" which causes "negativity or make people regressive". She questioned why not use the power of art to make a change and leave an impact on society. Shriya says she believes that everybody has a way to lead their own lives.

About her futuristic roles, Shriya continued that if she gets a subject that is respectfully showcasing such stigmatised subjects to the audience and has been shot esthetically, she will do it, no matter how much courage it requires from her.

Sita is a drama from a child's perspective, directed by Abhinav Singh who said that the child represents him and his imagination of what he would have done if he found an abandoned young girl.

