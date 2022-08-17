Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrated her parents and actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthdays in the most special way. The Mirzapur actor took to social media and dropped a video of her singing the popular song Bade Ache Lagte Hain from her dad's film Balika Badhu.

As Shriya started crooning the song, she was joined by Sachin Pilgaonkar and later Supriya, with the family beaming with joy on the celebratory occasion. While Supriya's birthday falls on August 16, her husband Sachin turned a year older on August 17.

Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates parents Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthdays

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 17, Shriya dropped the heartwarming clip which began with her singing Bade Ache Lagte Hain, with her parents later joining in. In the caption, she wrote, "This song from papa’s film -Balika Badhu is my all-time favourite ♥️ Made this special video to celebrate ma’s birthday on 16th Aug and papa’s 17th Aug. #Birthday #Pilgaonkars #leos #BlessedwithBest #DoubleTrouble #Famjam. (sic)" Take a look.

The post received overwhelming love from fans as they dropped comments like, "Happiest birthday to both our favourites," "this is so special," and "beautiful" among other things. Superstar Dulquer Salmaan also wrote, "This is so adorable !!! wishing both of them a happy birthday!! (sic)" Shriya responded by writing, "Thank you Dulq Shall convey your wishes. I know you love them extra because of the mutual Leo energy. (sic)" Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta and more also dropped sweet comments. Take a look:

Shriya also dropped separate birthday posts for her parents, sharing throwback pictures with them as she expressed her love. Meanwhile, Sachin wished his wife on social media by dropping a couple of their adorable pictures together. In the caption, he mentioned, "Many happy returns to my better half. Happy Birthday, Super. Love you @supriyapilgaonkar. (sic)"

Shriya Pilgaonkar is a well-known face in the entertainment industry, having to her credit projects like Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Gone Game, The Gone Game 2, The Broken News and Crackdown. She has also been a part of films like Fan, House Arrest, Bhangra Pa Le and more.

(Image: @shriya.pilgaonkar/Instagram)