Last Updated:

Watch | Shriya Pilgaonkar Marks Parents Sachin & Supriya Pilgaonkar’s Birthdays With Special Video

Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrated her parents and actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthdays in the most special way by dropping a singing video. Watch here.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Shriya Pilgaonkar

Image: @shriya.pilgaonkar/Instagram


Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrated her parents and actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthdays in the most special way. The Mirzapur actor took to social media and dropped a video of her singing the popular song Bade Ache Lagte Hain from her dad's film Balika Badhu

As Shriya started crooning the song, she was joined by Sachin Pilgaonkar and later Supriya, with the family beaming with joy on the celebratory occasion. While Supriya's birthday falls on August 16, her husband Sachin turned a year older on August 17. 

Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates parents Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthdays

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 17, Shriya dropped the heartwarming clip which began with her singing  Bade Ache Lagte Hain, with her parents later joining in. In the caption, she wrote, "This song from papa’s film -Balika Badhu is my all-time favourite ♥️ Made this special video to celebrate ma’s birthday on 16th Aug and papa’s 17th Aug. #Birthday #Pilgaonkars #leos #BlessedwithBest #DoubleTrouble #Famjam. (sic)" Take a look. 

READ | Shriya Pilgaonkar wishes authour Ruskin Bond on 87th birthday: 'Your words bring me peace'

The post received overwhelming love from fans as they dropped comments like, "Happiest birthday to both our favourites," "this is so special," and "beautiful" among other things. Superstar Dulquer Salmaan also wrote, "This is so adorable !!!  wishing both of them a happy birthday!! (sic)" Shriya responded by writing, "Thank you Dulq Shall convey your wishes. I know you love them extra because of the mutual Leo energy. (sic)" Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta and more also dropped sweet comments. Take a look: 

READ | Shriya Pilgaonkar believes 'Art has power to make change, need to use it to shake things'

Shriya also dropped separate birthday posts for her parents, sharing throwback pictures with them as she expressed her love. Meanwhile, Sachin wished his wife on social media by dropping a couple of their adorable pictures together. In the caption, he mentioned, "Many happy returns to my better half. Happy Birthday, Super. Love you @supriyapilgaonkar. (sic)" 

READ | 'Crackdown 2': Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer spy thriller goes on floors

Shriya Pilgaonkar is a well-known face in the entertainment industry, having to her credit projects like  Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Gone Game, The Gone Game 2, The Broken News and Crackdown. She has also been a part of films like Fan, House Arrest, Bhangra Pa Le and more. 

READ | Shriya Pilgaonkar on headlining 'Guilty Minds': 'Was ready for heavy lifting'

(Image: @shriya.pilgaonkar/Instagram)

READ | Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals struggles despite being a star kid; 'No phone calls were made'
First Published:
COMMENT