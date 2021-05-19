Shriya Pilgaonkar Wishes Authour Ruskin Bond On 87th Birthday: 'Your Words Bring Me Peace'

The Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan recipient, Ruskin Bond rings in his 87th birthday today, i.e. May 19, 2021. On the Indian author of British descent's birthday, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar took a stroll down memory lane and penned a lovely note for her "favourite Bond" by digging up her throwback photos with him. The Mirzapur star took to her Twitter handle to share a bunch of photographs from when she met the legendary author in person and shared how his words continue to give her "peace" and "bring perspective".

On Ruskin Bond's birthday, Shriya has a sweet wish for her "favourite bond"

Earlier today, on Ruskin Bond's 87th birthday, Shriya Pilgaonkar reminisced about the time when she met the renowned novelist and the latter signed her copy of his popular 2015 novel, A Book of Simple Living: Brief Notes from the Hills. In the first photograph shared by her, Ruskin and Shreya could be seen flashing their beaming smiles for the camera at what appears to be the novelist's house in Landor, Mussorie. In another photo, the 87-year-old is seen signing the copy of A Book Of Simple Living for the beloved daughter of Sachin and Pilgaonkar.

Furthermore, Shriya also shared a photograph of the note Ruskin wrote for her, which read: "Shriya Pilgaonkar, good luck for a great future!". Posting the photos on Twitter, Shriya penned extended a sweet birthday wish to Ruskin and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favourite Bond, @RealRuskinBond". She added, "Your words continue to give me peace and bring perspective."

Check out Shriya Pilgaonkar's photos from her meet with Ruskin Bond below:

Happy Birthday to my favourite Bond,@RealRuskinBond

Your words continue to give me peace and bring perspective. 🙏🏼🌲🌼♥️ pic.twitter.com/gE9JxLdARX — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) May 19, 2021

For the unversed, Shriya Pilgaonkar had met Ruskin Bond last year in December. On December 18, 2020, the Sahitya Academy Award-winning writer had shared the same photograph with the actor on his Instagram handle. Sharing the photo, he also captioned his post, "Keep Shining @shriya.pilgaonkar".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shriya Pilgaonkar was last seen in Rana Daggubati's newly-released film Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film hit the big screen on March 26, 2021. However, the release of its Hindi version, titled Haathi Mere Saathi, has been put on hold by the makers.

