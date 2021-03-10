Shriya Pilgaonkar's Aji Turns 82, Former Calls Her 'incredible Woman' & 'happy Person'

Shriya Pilgaonkar's grandmother celebrates her 82nd birthday today on March 10, 2021. As wishes were pouring in for her, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared stories wishing her 'Aji'. Sharing a lovely picture of her grandmother on her Instagram Stories, Shriya Pilgaonkar stated that her grandmother is an incredible woman and quite a happy person.

As seen in Shriya Pilgaonkar's Instagram Stories, the actor shared a picture of her grandmother holding the pooja thali in her hands. Shriya Pilgaonkar's grandmother can be seen wearing a white and black kurta. In this Instagram post, Shriya Pilgaonkar also penned a heartfelt note dedicated to her grandmother.

Shriya Pilgaonkar's note for her grandmother

It's my Aji's 82nd birthday today. Every morning she does her Pooja and takes the Aarti all around the house seeking blessings for the family. An incredible woman who knows how to have a good time and laugh out loud. Also look at the flawless skin. That's a happy person right there. READ | Shriya Pilgaonkar visits Ruskin Bond at the latter's house in Mussorie; See pic

Shriya Pilgaonkar's warm wishes for her grandmother

Image credit - Shriya Pilgaonkar's Instagram Stories

Shriya Pilgaonkar also shared another Instagram Story featuring her grandmother. In this story, she posted a candid picture of her grandmother playing with their dog. Here, the birthday lady is seen patting their dog as she completes her daily routine of Pooja and taking the Aarti all around their house.

Image credit - Shriya Pilgaonkar's Instagram Stories

Shriya Pilgaonkar's family

Shriya comes from a well-known Marathi family. She is the daughter of popular Marathi and Bollywood actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. She started her acting career with the Marathi film, Ekulti Ek, released in 2013.

After working out several television shows, plays and Marathi films, Shriya Pilgaonkar came into the limelight with 2018's viral cult series, Mirzapur. She played the role of Sweety. She has appeared in a couple of digital series including Beecham House, The Gone Game and Crackdown.

On the movies front, Shriya Pilgaonkar has worked in films like Fan, House Arrest, Bhangra Paa Le and many others. She will be next seen in an upcoming Tamil film, Kaadan. The drama flick stars Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film will be released on March 26, 2021.

