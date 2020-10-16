Shriyam Bhagnani Opens Up On Nepotism, Says, "I've Played The Field Like An Outsider"

Shriyam Bhagnani is ready to make her mark in the digital space. The Baaghi 2 actor has bagged the lead role in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Shriyam spilled the beans on her upcoming project and opened up about her career in Bollywod. Find out more details about Shriyam Bhagnani’s interview here.

Shriyam: I played the field like an outsider so far

The digital space has been booming in India for the last few years. Many OTT platforms have been launched and this has led to a surge in production and many new faces are entering the industry through the digital space. The latest actor who is ready to make her debut in a web series is actor Shriyam Bhagnani. She has bagged the lead role in Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming web series. Shriyam Bhagnani is the cousin of actor Jackky Bhagnani and the niece of film producer Vasu Bhagnani.

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Shriyam Bhagnani opened up about her journey in the industry. Since the nepotism debate has been a hot topic of discussion for the past few months. Shriyam Bhagnani was asked if star kids have it easy in the industry. The Baaghi 2 actor replying to the question stated, “I think we can discuss this for a very long time and there is no real conclusion to it. You cannot compare lives. We all have different lives, we all have our blessings and our hurdles. This debate can go on forever”.

Furthermore, Shriyam was asked if it was easier for her to be a part of the industry since she is part of a film family. Shriyam Bhagnani replied to this question by saying, “I have played the field like an outsider so far”. While talking about the nepotism debate, she also said how the focus needs to be changed from this debate. She said, “I think you know as an artist and people who are supporting artists, people like you, we should talk about the artists who need to be spoken about. Artists who are in the void of their limelight due to certain people who think some people do not deserve to be in the limelight. Hence, I feel the focus should be on what could be or rather than what should not be”.

