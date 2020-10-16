Shriyam Bhagnani Opens Up On Preparing For Her "fierce & Grounded Role" In Kukunoor's Next

Shriyam Bhagnani is all set to make her OTT debut. Shriyam is actor Jackky Bhagnani's cousin and niece of film producer Vashu Bhagnani. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Shriyam spilled the beans about her role in Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming web series. Find out details about Shriyam’s character in this web series below.

Shriyam Bhagnani talks about her “fierce & grounded” role

In the past few years, many star kids and actors belonging to film families have marked their debut in the industry. Apart from this boom of stars, the digital space in India is also growing. Tons of content is being produced by OTT platforms every day. Now, the latest actor from a film family is ready to create a mark in the industry.

Shriyam Bhagnani, film producer Vasu Bhagnani’s niece, is making her debut in a brand new web series. Shriyam has landed the lead role in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Shriyam Bhagnani opened up about her character in this upcoming web series.

Also read | Shriyam Bhagnani Speaks On OTT Vs Theatres, Says 'OTT Platforms Cannot Replace Theatres'

During the interview, Shriyam was asked about how she has been preparing for the role. The Baaghi 2 actor responded by saying, “I have gained almost 10-12 kilos for the role and all the characterisation also goes hand in hand”. When asked if the physical transformation has been difficult, Shriyam Bhagnani joked and said, “Gaining weight is never a problem. Problem is losing the weight. I just ate everything I loved”.

In the interview, Shriyam Bhagnani was asked if she could spill details about her character and the project. The Baaghi 2 actor averted from spilling any major details. But while vaguely describing the project, she said, “My character is extremely fierce and grounded at the same time. This drew me to the character and made me really excited about it.''

Also read | Shriyam Bhagnani Is Gearing Up To Deliver A Story On Screen In Bhumi Pednekar Style

During the interview, Shriyam was asked if she sees herself in this character. Shriyam said, “Yes, I do. I think I am also really fierce when it comes to the things I believe in or the principles I have grown up with. I am really fierce about them. If somebody challenges that I stand up for it and fight for it. I related with this bit about the character. But she is also very different from me with her upbringing and the way she is.''

In the interview, Shriyam also revealed that she and the team will start shooting for the web series once again this week. She also revealed that the shoot will be taking place in Mumbai. Shriyam added that they will be completing the shoot next month and she is going to miss being on set.

Also read | Shriyam Bhagnani Wanted To See How Far She Could Go Without Revealing She's A 'Bhagnani'

Also read | 'Bell Bottom' Team Thanks Producer Vashu Bhagnani For Helping Them 'achieve Impossible'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.