Shriyam Bhagnani Speaks On OTT Vs Theatres, Says 'OTT Platforms Cannot Replace Theatres'

Shriyam Bhagnani is trying to make a mark on her own. Shriyam will be soon seen in her first lead role in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series. In an exclusive interview, Shriyam opened up about the rise of OTT platforms in the country and also revealed whether she prefers OTT or theatre. Find out details about Shriyam Bhagnani’s interview below.

Shriyam Bhagnani makes a tough choice between OTT & theatres

Shriyam Bhagnani is the latest star kid to enter the film industry. Shriyam is gearing up to launch her OTT career with Nagesh Kuknoor’s web series. This will Shriyam’s first lead role. Before, entering the OTT space, Shriyam Bhagnani starred in films like Baaghi 2 (2018) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018).

Now, in an exclusive interview, Shriyam Bhagnani talked about her OTT platform debut and gave many other interesting answers. During the interview, Shriyam was asked how the shooting experience differs between a film set and when you are an OTT project set.

Shriyam responded by saying,

“It is not really different when you come to the shooting process of it, technically it is the same. I remember when we were shooting for Baaghi 2 that was the first time I got to shoot in the YRF studios and every actor dreams of shooting in the YRF studios. So with all the background dancers, it is huge since we are shooting for 70 mm. It is very different from the web series where the focus is completely on you. So emotionally it is very different being on these sets but technically it is the same".

During the interview, Shriyam Bhagnani was asked whether there is a change in landscape for new and upcoming actors in the OTT industry since many mainstream Bollywood actors are also marking their debut in the digital space. She was asked whether she thought that there would be enough space for newcomers and Bollywood veterans in the OTT industry. She replied by saying,

“I think with the OTT space we have nearly 30+ OTT channels and there are more on the way as we speak. So there is so much to do and there is so much content that is getting made and there are many upcoming artists in our generation. People are more open to trying out new fields that were not possible 20 years ago. Hence a lot of content is being made. There is more space for everybody".

In the past few years, the digital space has been booming in India and many OTT projects are giving tough competition to the theatre business. So Shriyam Bhagnani was asked whether she prefers OTT or theatres. Shriyam did not waste any time and said,

"I am really biased. I love going to the theatre. I love sitting with a community and watching and laughing together. I love eating my popcorn. I don’t think it (OTT platforms) can replace theatres, but it is a huge competition”.

