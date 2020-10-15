Shriyam Bhagnani Wanted To See How Far She Could Go Without Revealing She's A 'Bhagnani'

Shriyam Bhagnani is an Indian actor and writer who has been featured in Baaghi 2 and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, both of which released in the year 2018. The actor is all set to make her debut in a web series that will be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and will release on OTT platform. She spoke to us exclusively and shared some interesting details about her journey in the entertainment industry till now and revealed her take on nepotism and star kids having it easy in the Bollywood industry.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Shriyam Bhagnani played the field like an outsider to see how far she could go

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Shriyam Bhagnani revealed that she has worked within the film industry and has assisted in production, editing and has worked as assistant directors in order to get a holistic understanding of the craft and technical details. The actor revealed in the interview that while doing films, she never told anyone that she is associated with the Bhagnani family and was treated like an outsider. When she was asked in the interview if she thought star kids have it easy in the industry, here is how she responded:

I don't think it is easy for anyone. Be it you are a star kid or from a family (with a film background) or not from a family, it is not easy for anyone anymore because as soon as you enter the audition room and write my name, they just would not care. They are just seeing me as a character. Say the character is called Preeti, then they only want to see Preeti (and) they don’t want to see me. I never told anybody and I was never asked by anybody if I was related to any family (from Bollywood). In Baaghi, even the director did not know I belonged to a (film) family and even I didn’t say because I thought that let’s see, how far can I go without telling anyone.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Shriyam said that it was only recently when a media portal had revealed that she is a Bhaghnani, the producer of her film messaged her that they didn’t know that she was from a ‘film family’. The actor revealed that she belongs to that category where she “hadn’t really faced any easiness of being from a (film) family" because she never revealed that she belongs to one. She further said, "I have played the field like an outsider”.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Shriyam Bhagnani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.