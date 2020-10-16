Shriyam Bhagnani Speaks About Her 'seamless Director-actor Rapport' With Nagesh Kukunoor

Shriyam Bhagnani is an Indian actor and writer last seen in the Bollywood movies including Baaghi 2 and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actor is geared up for her upcoming OTT release, for which the filming process has already been started. The actor is all set to make her debut in a web series that will be directed by the Dor and Rockford fame director Nagesh Kukunoor.

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Shriyam talks about her experience with the director and her rapport with him during the filming of the OTT show, she also talks about behind the scenes of her web series shooting along with some other nuggets about her current project. Read on.

Shriyam Bhagnani on working with Nagesh Kukunoor

In the exclusive interview, Shriyam Bhagnani mentioned that working with Nagesh Kukunoor "is like a dream set". While working with Nagesh, she felt the "seamless" director-actor rapport with him, which is rare to find in every director. She went on praise his intellect and directorial skills, saying that "he is so skilled that he can make that director-actor connection with any actor that he is working with".

Working with him for the first time, Shriyam said that the way he conveys his vision from the script to the actor is simply perfect. He gives complete freedom to the actor to add their own elements to the script as well. Talking about how much she loves to be on set, she stated that she stays on set for much longer than needed, even when it is not her scene, as she likes to observe how the filming process occurs. Shriyam recently shared a selfie on her Instagram story indicating that the shoot has restarted for her web series. Take a look.

Shriyam Bhagnani's upcoming series

Shriyam Bhagnani belongs to Bollywood's reputed Bhagnani family where producer Vashu Bhagnani is her uncle. She is a trained actor who has been mentored by acting coach Barry John and ventured into acting with smaller roles in movies like Baaghi 2 and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Shriyam has also worked as an assistant for several movies before stepping into acting. Despite being associated with a Bollywood family, she has started her journey with her own pace with roles that excited her. She mentioned that she has been auditioning throughout the lockdown and is reading scripts to lock in her future projects.

Meanwhile, the director of her web series is yet to unveil the name as well as the release date of the OTT show. Reputed director, Nagesh Kukunoor had last directed the Hostar show called Mayanagari-City of Dreams that released in 2019. His recent directed movie Good Luck Sakhi featuring Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Jagapathi Babu is all set to be releasing soon as well.

