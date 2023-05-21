Shruti Haasan Gives A Glimpse Of Her Time In France Ahead Of Cannes Appearance

Indian star Shruti Haasan is set to be a part of the currently ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The star recently took to social media and shared glimpses of her time at Cannes. The star is slated to be a part of a roundtable conference called Activating Change via the organisation Breaking Through The Lens.

She shared pictures on her Instagram Story. In one of the pictures, she was seen enjoying a cold beverage with her stylist. In another, she clicked a picture of others at a restaurant, and captioned it, ‘Gowns and rain, bad combo’. In the subsequent picture, she gave a glimpse of her styling experience, and later revealed her fully styled avatar in a glistening black dress. Check out Shruti Haasan’s Cannes experience below:



Shruti Haasan at Cannes round

Shruti Haasan is going to participate in the round table conference at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The roundtable conversation will revolve around the topic of gender pay parity in the entertainment industry. Shruti will be attending the roundtable as a guest of honour.

Shruti will be participating at the conference which will be aimed towards sub-topics such as women in the entertainment industry. The conference and discussions will also focus on solutions for creating more inclusive scenarios within the industry. The round table conference will also focus on bringing marginalised sections of the entertainment industry to the forefront.

Shruti Haasan on the work front

Shruti Haasan is slated to appear in an international film, The Eye. The actress will be seen as a widow who visits an island in Greece to spread the ashes of her deceased husband. Shruti is also busy with her work on her upcoming film, Salaar, where she will appear alongside Adipurush actor Prabhas. The film is currently in the post-production phase. It will release on September 28.