Shruti Haasan On Ageism In Film Industry: 'I Think It Is Normal'

Shruti Haasan recently opened up about ageism in the film industry and said that it is an issue in the world. In a recent interview, Shruti said that we think Hollywood is progressive but that is nonsense. The actor further stated that society somehow approves of a younger woman with an older man, but the reverse rarely happens.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said, "I think ageism in the world is an issue. It is a youth and vanity-driven world we live in, especially in the world of social media. The question is do you want to buy into it or not? There is beauty and grace with every age. There are certain roles you can play with only a certain amount of age and experience and those are the things I like to focus on and not get into the whole ageism talk."

She added, "I think it is normal in society that if there is a younger woman with an older man, not many questions are raised as to whether the older woman wants to remarry or date again, so this is societal conditioning."

"We think Hollywood is more ahead and progressive, but it is nonsense because everyone is dealing with the same thing. It is a male-driven society, world, and industry as well. So, we are fitting into that. Am I fighting the fight of the questioning? No, not at the moment," said the actor.

Shruti Haasan says taking risks was very important

Evaluating her success and failure as an actor, Shruti said taking risks was a very important part of her journey and she got to learn with every film.

"You go with the good intention to do the best you can. Some work, some don't like you, and that doesn't matter as long as you can look and say 'am improving with every film, learning with every film," said the actor.

The 36-year-old actor, who is also the daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan, made her acting debut with the 2009 Bollywood film 'Luck.' She achieved recognition in 2011 with Telugu films 'Oh My Friend' and 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu.'

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Shruti will be seen in an international film ‘The Eye.’ The film, directed by Daphne Schmon, is written by Emily Carlton. Haasan will also be a part of filmmaker Prashanth Neel's ‘Salaar,’ co-starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.